Multi-million pound West Brom man is in limbo, and a big decision awaits: Comment

Once seen as the next big thing in English football, Oliver Burke’s career has certainly taken a nosedive since leaving Nottingham Forest for RB Leipzig back in August 2016.

A pacey and powerful winger, West Brom’s Burke has largely struggled to continue his development on from his early days as a Forest academy graduate, thus leading to many scratching their heads over where things have gone wrong for the attacker.

After completing his move to Germany, everything seemed to be heading in the right direction for the Scot, with Leipzig being the ideal club for any young player to continue their development in an environment which has always shown a preference to youth over experience.

After notching an impressive six goals and three assists in what was a limited period in the Forest first team, expectations were understandably high when Burke rocked up at the Bundesliga club, however the winger largely failed to settle in Germany off the field.

Making just 26 appearances for the fledgling German side, Burke clearly decided that his homesickness could no longer be ignored as he duly headed for pastures new with West Brom back in August 2017.

Upon arriving at the Hawthorns, many viewed the player’s return to the Midlands as a fresh start for the Kirkcaldy born midfield player, however things again went completely the wrong way for the youngster.

Throughout his Baggies career, Burke has only been afforded 24 appearances for the first team, with his chances of gaining more regular game time hindered largely by an extremely high competition for places and the player’s inability to maintain a consistent run of form.

Given his misdemeanours for Albion, it is no surprise that the expensive addition has been loaned out on two separate occasions by the club in order for the winger to rediscover his best form.

A move to Celtic appeared to be promising, however Burke quite simply wasn’t up to scratch during the spell in his homeland, scoring just four times in a series of lacklustre showings for the Hoops as he duly sent packing back to the Hawthorns after one season away.

Following the arrival of Slaven Bilic at the club this summer, Burke was once again deemed to be surplus to requirements, thus seeing the wideman shipped out to Alaves in Spain.

Since moving to La Liga, the Scot has once again failed to impress, starting just seven times so far for the club as his West Brom future looks bleaker and bleaker by the month.

In short, only time will tell if the winger can really fulfill his obvious potential, with the player potentially facing the biggest decision of his short career so far this summer after another season to forget.