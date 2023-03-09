Multi-million pound Watford transfer deal set to be scrutinised

Watford are set to be investigated by the English Football League (EFL) over the sale of Hassane Kamara to Udinese last summer.

The Hornets left-back was sold to the Italian club last summer, whom are owned by the same family as the Championship side, in a permanent deal worth a reported £16.9 million.

However, Kamara was immediately loaned back to Watford on a season-long loan deal.

The reported figure of approximately £16 million raised eyebrows at the time given that the Hornets had paid a reported fee of only £3.6 million for Kamara just months earlier.

Now, as per The i, the EFL are set to review the transfer to ensure the transfer fee was not inflated.

The report claims that rival clubs feel that the transfer of Kamara is some way of the Hornets trying to circumvent financial regulations and therefore give the club an unfair advantage.

The i report that should the transfer be deemed to not represent Kamara’s market value, the figure in the Hornets accounts would then be adjusted to reflect his true value.

In that scenario, Watford would also be fitted with the EFL’s bill for whoever they hired to undertake the valuation.

The i report that Watford declined to comment on the matter.

The Verdict

I’m not going to lie, it was an eye-catching sum when Hassane Kamara was sold to Udinese for that amount last summer.

Sure, he came in at Watford in January and won their player of the year award so his value certainly increased.

However, trying to argue he was worth more than say, £10 million at that time is a tough one to make.

His form this season certainly won’t help the matter, either, with Kamara having quite a poor season at Vicarage Road.