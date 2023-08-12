Highlights Lens are to secure the signing of Chuba Akpom for a potential €13m deal, beating out competition from other clubs.

Akpom's departure is a major blow for Middlesbrough, as he was a key player in their successful team last season.

The sale of Akpom will provide funds for Middlesbrough to invest in new players and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Lens appear to have won the race to sign Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough after agreeing a deal that could be worth €13m for the forward.

Lens to sign Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough

After a brilliant season last time out, where Akpom scored 28 goals in 40 games to help Boro finish in the top six, there were always going to be doubts about his future.

Along with his outstanding form, Akpom had entered the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium, so the Championship side were doing all they could to tie him down to a long-term extension.

Since it’s been apparent fresh terms won’t be agreed, the future of Akpom has been up in the air. Sheffield United are known to be admirers of the 27-year-old, whilst it was claimed that Ajax had Akpom on their radar.

However, it’s Lens who have been pushing the hardest, as they saw an £8m offer for Akpom turned down last week.

That hasn’t put them off though, as it was revealed by L’Equipe last night that an agreement has been reached between the clubs, with the French side set to pay €11m with a further €2m in bonuses as part of the deal.

The prospect of joining Lens is obvious, as they have improved hugely in recent years, and they will be playing in the Champions League next season, as they finished 2nd in Ligue 1, just one point behind champions PSG. So, this gives Akpom the chance to test himself at the highest level.

What does this mean for Middlesbrough?

Injury issues have meant that Akpom is yet to feature for Boro this season, so it’s not like Michael Carrick’s plans have been impacted ahead of today’s game at Coventry City.

However, there’s no getting away from the fact that this is a massive blow for the Teesside outfit, as they are losing someone who was central to the excellent side that played last season.

Playing in a more withdrawn role meant all went through Akpom, and he was the main man in the final third when chances needed to be finished. With Cameron Archer having also returned to Aston Villa, many would say Boro had the best attacking duo in the league from January, and now neither are at the club, so it’s a real setback.

Middlesbrough summer transfer plans

But, a sale makes sense in the circumstances, and it’s now down to Carrick to use the funds brought in wisely. You can be sure that a new number nine will be on the radar, and they will be looking to get a deal done quickly.

As well as that, Akpom’s departure should allow the club to invest in other areas of the team, and Carrick will no doubt have targets in mind.

There is still a good core in place at Boro, but there’s a need for a few more high-quality players to arrive in the coming weeks if they are to push for the play-offs once again.

Boro travel to Coventry for the early game of the day today.