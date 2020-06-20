Multi-million pound Leeds United transfer update emerges

Leeds United could be set for an interesting summer transfer window, with the Whites potentially preparing for life back in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham heading into the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

Therefore, the Elland Road faithful could be forgiven for getting ahead of themselves on having one eye on life back in the top-flight next term.

Recent off-the-field events called an abrupt halt to fixtures across the country, although Championship clubs have since returned to training ahead of the season resumption.

Football Insider have claimed that Leeds are committed to deals worth up to £50million ahead of next season, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

The report claims that a flurry of new signings will arrive at Elland Road early into the summer transfer window, which has been delayed due to the late conclusion of this year’s campaign.

Leeds are set to get their season back under way when they take on play-off chasing Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon, as they aim to make it six successive wins in the Championship.

The Verdict:

It’s not surprising to hear that they’re going to invest.

Leeds have been brilliant this season, and they fully deserve to win promotion into the Premier League this season under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

But even though the Leeds boss has been reluctant to make too many changes to his starting XI, reinforcements will be needed ahead of next year’s campaign.

The step up to the Premier League is a significant one, and Leeds will need to make sure they invest into the squad at the earliest of opportunities.

If they do that, then I can see Leeds being set in the top-flight for years to come.