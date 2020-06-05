Multi-million pound Leeds United striker prediction comes to light

Jean-Kevin Augustin could be worth up to £40m once he is fit and gets firing on all cylinders, according to Phil Hay.

The 22-year-old joined Leeds United from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer, initially arriving on loan until the end of the season with the Whites holding an option to sign him permanently for £18m.

But the Frenchman has since made only three appearances for Leeds, all coming from off the bench, and he sustained a hamstring injury shortly before the EFL campaign was brought to a halt.

Augustin is expected to be a different player once the EFL restarts, though. Various reports have claimed that the striker has been working hard in training and looks in much better shape.

The RB Leipzig loanee will be hoping to fire Leeds into the Premier League, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side sitting top of the Championship and seven points clear of third ahead of the final nine games of the season.

Speaking on his podcast, Phil Hay has revealed that a recruitment analyst believes Augustin could be worth up to £40m in the future, once he is in peak form.

Hay said: “[The Athletic’s analyst Tom Worville] spoke to a recruitment analyst from a big club on the continent who said they were amazed that Augustin moved to Leeds in the Championship,” Hay said on The Phil Hay Show podcast.

“They knew he drifted a little bit with Leipzig in his second season and he didn’t play much at Monaco but they felt that for the obligation price of £18million, he was potentially a very good value signing.

“If he’s fit and he’s in form and if he’s scoring goals then you’re probably talking about a player who’s worth more like £30-40million.”

The Verdict

Leeds fans should feel really excited about what Augustin can bring to the club in years to come, especially once the EFL campaign restarts.

He is clearly a high-profile player who has fantastic pedigree and excellent goalscoring exploits, and he will be keen to hit the ground running.

Bielsa’s unwavering faith in Patrick Bamford is likely to continue, though, so it remains to be seen who will start once football resumes.