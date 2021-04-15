Multi-million pound fee quoted for Barnsley star as Leeds, Southampton, Brighton and Norwich circle

Brighton are preparing to come in with an offer for Barnsley’s Callum Styles during the summer transfer window with the Tykes set to place a valuation of around £8 million on the 21-year-old, per The72.

Styles has enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Tykes in the Championship so far this season, with the 21-year-old having managed to register four goals and two assists during his 37 Championship appearances.

That form has seen him play a pivotal role in helping to establish Valerien Ismael’s side in the top-six in the English second tier.

Football League World believe that Styles is already starting to attract the attentions of a number of clubs heading into the summer, with the likes of Leeds United, Southampton and Norwich City all thought to be interested in the 21-year-old. It is thought that even though he has a long-term contract at Oakwell if they fail to earn promotion this term the trio will test Barnsley’s resolve.

Brighton are now thought to be also well in the race for Styles’ signature and they are ready to come in with a potential offer to test the Tykes’ resolve to keep hold of him. Barnsley are expected to maintain a firm stance over him and place a valuation of £8 million on the 21-year-old heading into the summer transfer window, per The72.

The verdict

Styles seems like one player that Barnsley are going to have to fight really hard to keep hold of this summer, and it is no surprise to see someone like Brighton be prepared to come in with an offer for him. The Premier League club like to buy young up-and-coming players from the English second tier and his quality in possession would be suited to the way they play.

Given that Barnsley have Styles under a long-term contract, they are in a strong place to demand the most amount of money they can possibly get for the 21-year-old. In the current climate of the transfer market, £8 million seems a reasonable valuation to have placed on a player with the potential he has to be developed into a quality Premier League player.

However, with all of the clubs interested in him, the Tykes can afford to bide their time and maybe look to start a bidding war for him. That would only drive up his transfer value. Barnsley’s only chance of keeping hold of him this summer seems to be if they get promoted.