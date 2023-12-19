Highlights Chelsea hopes to win the EFL Cup and secure their first trophy under the Todd Boehly era.

The team has faced disappointing results in the Premier League, but has found success in the EFL Cup.

Key players like Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson are expected to start in the match against Newcastle United.

Chelsea take on Newcastle United in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

After finishing 12th in the Premier League last season, it has been another turbulent campaign for the Blues so far, with Mauricio Pochettino struggling to turn around the club's fortunes since his arrival this summer.

Chelsea ended a run of two consecutive defeats with a 2-0 home win over bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday, with goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson sealing all three points.

Pochettino's men currently sit 10th in the top flight, 12 points from the top four.

Premier League Table (As it stands December 18th) Team P GD Pts 9 Brighton & Hove Albion 17 3 26 10 Chelsea 17 2 22 11 Fulham 17 -3 21 12 Brentford 17 0 19 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 -8 19 14 Bournemouth 16 -9 19 15 Crystal Palace 17 -8 17 16 Everton 17 2 16

While it has been a disappointing season in the Premier League, the Blues have enjoyed success in the EFL Cup, beating AFC Wimbledon, Brighton & Hove Albion and Blackburn Rovers to progress to the quarter-finals, and it is an excellent opportunity for them to win the first trophy of the Todd Boehly era.

It will not be an easy task against a Newcastle side who reached the final of the competition last season, but the Magpies are contending with a lengthy injury list, and it remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe will field a full strength team.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how Chelsea could line up.

GK: Djordje Petrovic

Petrovic joined Chelsea from MLS side New England Revolution this summer for a fee of £12.5 million, plus £1.5 million in add-ons.

The Serbian international had been the Blues' second choice goalkeeper this season, but with Robert Sanchez currently sidelined, he has started the last two league games, and he will keep his place between the sticks here.

RB: Malo Gusto

Gusto made the move to Stamford Bridge from Lyon for £26.3 million plus add-ons in January, and after spending the second half of last season on loan with the French outfit, he has been involved in the Blues' squad this campaign.

After a strong start to the season, Gusto has struggled with injury in recent months, but after making his return as a substitute against Sheffield United, he could start against Newcastle.

CB: Axel Disasi

Disasi arrived at Chelsea from Monaco for a fee of £38.5 million in August as part of another window of big spending at the club.

The 25-year-old has scored one goal in 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and after featuring at right-back in Reece James' absence in recent weeks, he could be moved back to his more natural position of centre-back in this one.

CB: Thiago Silva

At the age of 39, Silva remains one of Chelsea's most consistent and reliable performers.

Silva has started all but one of the Blues' league games so far this season, and while Pochettino may consider resting him, his experience will be incredibly useful against a dangerous Newcastle forward line.

LB: Levi Colwill

Losing Ben Chilwell to injury was a huge blow for Chelsea, but Colwill has filled in admirably at left-back.

After spending last season on loan at Brighton, Colwill has established himself in the Blues' first team this season, and he earned his first call up to the senior England squad in August.

CM: Moises Caicedo

After a long-running transfer saga, Chelsea won the race for Caicedo's signature this summer, bringing him to the club from Brighton for £115 million, a British record fee.

Caicedo has struggled to live up to expectations after his big money move so far, with no goals and no assists in his first 18 appearances, but he is one of the first names on Pochettino's team sheet.

CM: Conor Gallagher

Gallagher is another academy product currently starring in Chelsea's first team.

The 23-year-old has started every league game when available so far this season, and he has worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions, underlining the trust Pochettino has in him.

RW: Cole Palmer

Palmer was one of the less expensive signings of the Boehly era so far, joining from Manchester City in a deal worth £42.5 million this summer, but he has arguably been one of the most successful.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals and provided five assists in 16 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season, establishing himself as one of their main attacking threats.

AM: Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig this summer for a fee of £52 million, but he has been sidelined with a knee injury for much of his time at the club.

The 26-year-old was included in the matchday squad for the first time against Sheffield United on Saturday, and he could make his long-awaited debut against Newcastle.

LW: Raheem Sterling

Sterling endured an underwhelming first year at Stamford Bridge last season after his £47.5 million move from Manchester City, but he seems to be getting back to his best this campaign.

The 29-year-old has scored six goals and provided four assists in 19 appearances so far this season, and he seems likely to start once again on Tuesday night.

ST: Nicolas Jackson

Jackson has come in for plenty of criticism since his £31.8 million move from Villareal this summer, but he is the club's top scorer with eight goals to his name so far this season.

Pochettino could give Armando Broja an opportunity up front, but the Argentine may be keen to develop a partnership between Jackson and Nkunku.