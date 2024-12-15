Although Sean Dyche will undeniably go down as one of the best managers in the history of Burnley Football Club, some of his transfers were questionable at times, and Rouwen Hennings falls into that category.

Amid board constraints where finances were concerned, with then Chairman Mike Garlick keen to get as much bang for his buck as possible, Dyche was largely limited with what he could/couldn't sign.

Most of his signings around the mid-2010's were signed for in the region of £3m, and Hennings perfectly hit that figure when he signed from Karlsruher for a reported £3m.

Foreign signings were a little unusual for the Clarets in the Dyche reign, with the boss preferring to go for homegrown talent that he could do his due diligence on before committing to signing them which he felt was in the best interests of the club.

It's easy to see why he did that, as in the summer 2015 window, he made two foreign signings - Hennings and Jelle Vossen - both of whom turned out to be transfer failures.

Rouwen Hennings came to Turf Moor with a great scoring pedigree

Naturally for any player, replicating form in one country to another is a difficult task, and it certainly transpired to be that way for Hennings, who struggled to bring his form from Germany to England.

Clocking up over 20 goal involvements in two of the three league seasons prior to his move to Turf Moor, Hennings seemed a sure fire bet to hit the ground running at Burnley, but it simply didn't work out that way.

The 2. Bundesliga's top scorer in 2014/15, it was hoped that Hennings could take his scoring form from the German second tier and replicate it in the English second tier.

But looking at his move, it was always destined to fail, considering his striking profile wasn't exactly befitting of what a typical Dyche striker looks like.

Dyche would generally have gone for one of two kinds of striker - either someone with raw pace to worry a defence and give his side an out ball in behind, or one of such size that they could make the ball stick up front, but Hennings was neither.

He was caught somewhere in the middle and was more of a back-to-goal, drop in and link play striker, but at the time that wasn't what Burnley were looking for.

Getting in ahead of Burnley's striking options was always likely to be a tall order

Another sizeable problem Hennings faced was pushing the first choice strikers out of the team, with two on the pitch of the profiles described above.

Dyche would largely opt for in-form duo Andre Gray and Sam Vokes, which consigned Hennings to the bench most of the time and limited him to mainly substitute appearances.

Rouwen Hennings Burnley stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 28 2 0

It was no real surprise to see him head out on loan after the Clarets won the title in 2016, but it was a little surprising then to see him leave on a free transfer to Fortuna Dusseldorf just a year later, despite still being under contract.

The rather strange move just shows how desperate both parties were to bring to an end a tragic transfer, one which will haunt Burnley more than Hennings as he left the club £3m lighter.

Hennings rediscovered his scoring touch when he returned to Germany, which included an incredibly 15 goal campaign in the Bundesliga in 2019/20, which certainly caught the eye of Burnley fans.