Plymouth Argyle have been predicted to upset the odds and secure a mid-table finish under new Head Coach Wayne Rooney in the upcoming 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Following Ian Foster's unsuccessful, short-lived reign at Home Park, Plymouth found themselves plunged into a relegation battle towards the back-end of the previous campaign and only remained in the division by a single point at the expense of Birmingham City.

EFL Championship standings in 2023/24 Position Team P GD Pts 19th Blackburn Rovers 46 -14 53 20th Sheffield Wednesday 46 -24 53 21st Plymouth Argyle 46 -11 51 22nd Birmingham City (R) 46 -15 50 23rd Huddersfield Town (R) 46 -29 45 24th Rotherham United (R) 46 -52 27

However, the futures of Morgan Whittaker and Michael Cooper are uncertain, and the respective outcomes will undoubtedly have a significant impact on just how well Plymouth fare next term.

Nonetheless, internal optimism remains strong at Plymouth, who will be entrusting Wayne Rooney to establish their second-tier status in 24/25 and beyond. The ex-Derby County and Birmingham boss has made six signings to date, bringing in Nathanael Ogbeta and Darko Gyabi alongside numerous recruits from overseas.

Plymouth Argyle 24/25 prediction given

Despite being widely-tipped by Championship supporters to be making a return to League One come May, Football League World's Argyle fan pundit Chris believes they could be ready to spring a surprise or two.

"Looking at the prospects of the season ahead, I believe Argyle are going to have a much stronger finish to the season than we did last time around, whereby we only just about staved off relegation," Chris explained to Football League World.

"I believe that we'll be hovering around sort of 15th place in the Championship table. This is firstly due to the fact of the new acquisitions we're getting in, which have shown higher levels of ability and quality than the previous signings we've made.

"Secondly, we have a new, hungry manager eager to prove his worth and what we've seen in pre-season is very attack-minded football, with the emphasis on quick and wider play which is something I think will throw off a lot of our opponents.

"So I'm hoping that from the season coming forward, we're going to be finishing around 15th. Hopefully we will finish higher than that, but I will be very satisfied with that sort of level."

Wayne Rooney must improve Plymouth Argyle squad

Chris certainly can't be accused of being negative or pessimistic, but he and other Plymouth supporters expecting a stronger season may find themselves bitterly disappointed if Rooney doesn't conduct further squad surgery before the window is up.

Barring a few notable exceptions, such as Adam Forshaw, there's a real dearth of tangible second-tier experience and know-how among the squad and the same is all-too-applicable for individual quality, if you remove Whittaker and Cooper from the equation.

Even with the duo last term - although Cooper did spend time out injured - Plymouth only just managed to survive so their chances of repeating or even exceeding that feat may not stack up too well if they both depart.

Whittaker is of particular importance following his 19-goal campaign last season, which Plymouth would've comfortably gone down without. It's hard to see where the individual quality really lies in his absence, which Plymouth players are otherwise capable of providing moments of match-winning brilliance and carrying the team on their back.

Rooney's management style means he'll want to instill a sense of unity across the squad and these Plymouth players will likely fight for eachother, but questions do need to be asked whether they've got the ability and experience of the division to stay afloat. Rooney too has many questions to answer after his disastrous spell with Blues last year and the fact he has a point to prove could work in Plymouth's favour.

It is important to remember the admirable job Rooney did at Derby, where he didn't have an abundance of resources and expectation was thin on the ground. The Pride Park situation was incomparably more perilous than what he's inherited at Plymouth, but he did show he can thrive in adversity and that's what Plymouth may face.

They could prove capable of survival, but anything more may appear to be a tall order unless he can pull off some exciting captures in the closing stages of the window.