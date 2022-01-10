‘Much needed’ – These Blackpool fans react as club seals new signing

Blackpool have completed the signing of Jake Beesley for an undisclosed fee, with the striker joining the Tangerines from Sky Bet League Two side Rochdale.

The Seasiders are looking to have a good second half of the Championship campaign and finish as high as possible in the second tier table.

Indeed, they’ve sought to add to their attacking ranks with the arrival of Beesley, with the player enjoying an impressive rise through the football pyramid in this country.

There is still plenty more for him to achieve, of course, and this is his biggest challenge yet but in Blackpool he is joining a club that will give him the chance to succeed with a good head coach in Neil Critchley overseeing his development.

That said, then, Blackpool fans are eager to see how he does and they have taken to Twitter to mark their delight at the arrival.

Let’s see what has been said:

📝 Blackpool complete signing of Jake Beesley for an undisclosed fee from @officiallydale https://t.co/ErQyrsL1yg pic.twitter.com/jXkXrGMKtz — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 10, 2022

Good luck to the lad. Get behind him like we do every signing. Much needed reinforcements. Welcome to the pool 🍊 — Maystar (@theliammmayo) January 10, 2022

Welcome to the Gold Coast Jake 🧡🧡🧡 — gemma cain (@gemmalou79) January 10, 2022

Best of luck Jake, work hard and our fantastic supporters will get behind you. Welcome to the tangerine revolution. — IanPhilanthropist (@IanBrookes3) January 10, 2022

Welcome to Blackpool Jake, The step up should be no problem for you, Critch is a great coach. #UTMP — keith vernon (@vernonk1966) January 10, 2022

Welcome to Bloomers Jake 🧡🧡 — sylviacleaver (@sylviacleaver) January 10, 2022

Good Luck Jake, you've signed for a fantastic football club — Christian Wolstenholme (@ChristianWolst2) January 10, 2022

Welcome to the Seaside Jake. All the best in tangerine UTMP 🧡🍊 — Bfclee53 (@bfclee53) January 10, 2022

Welcome to the seaside 🍊🍊 — Chris Morrell (@morrellc89) January 10, 2022

Welcome to Blackpool Jake — Andrew sheward (@AShewy13) January 10, 2022

