‘Much needed’ – These Blackpool fans react as club seals new signing

12 mins ago

Blackpool have completed the signing of Jake Beesley for an undisclosed fee, with the striker joining the Tangerines from Sky Bet League Two side Rochdale.

The Seasiders are looking to have a good second half of the Championship campaign and finish as high as possible in the second tier table.

Indeed, they’ve sought to add to their attacking ranks with the arrival of Beesley, with the player enjoying an impressive rise through the football pyramid in this country.

There is still plenty more for him to achieve, of course, and this is his biggest challenge yet but in Blackpool he is joining a club that will give him the chance to succeed with a good head coach in Neil Critchley overseeing his development.

That said, then, Blackpool fans are eager to see how he does and they have taken to Twitter to mark their delight at the arrival.

Let’s see what has been said:

