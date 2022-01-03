‘Much needed’, ‘Love to see it’ – These Cardiff City fans are delighted by club’s decision on 24-year-old

Cardiff City have recalled Ryan Wintle from his season-long loan at Blackpool to add some depth to their central midfield options.

The summer signing from Crewe Alexandra was out of favour under Mick McCarthy at the start of the season, but has utilised the loan move to Blackpool very well and has shown the Bluebirds, and new manager Steve Morison, what they have been missing. The 24-year-old has started 18 Championship games for the Tangerines as Neil Critchley’s men even flirted with the play-off places at times this season.

Blackpool are ten points Cardiff’s superiors in 12th place compared to 20th, so it is not a surprise to see the Bluebirds exercise their option to bring Wintle back to the club. Morison has not hesitated to throw younger players into the first team shake-up this term, Wintle does not quite represent that at 24, but if he can replicate his form from at Blackpool he should go on to reduce the average age of the squad by cementing a place in central midfield.

The Bluebirds have a four point cushion on Peterborough United in 22nd place, not enough to feel comfortable about their place in the division, but bringing back Wintle to soften the blow of Ryan Giles‘ return to Wolverhampton Wanderers is definitely the right decision.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Cardiff fans on Twitter, to the news of Wintle being recalled…

Great news.!!! Much needed in the middle of the park. Now for Murphy and whyte ❓ — Matt Corp (@MattCorp3) January 3, 2022

ANNOUNCE STAYING UP! This is like the Royal Rumble.. Murphy next?! — Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) January 3, 2022

Happy with this. — Gareth Williams (@Pooler_Bluebird) January 3, 2022

Love to see it https://t.co/hk7ssj1f1C — Jake Elford (@Jake_Elf24) January 3, 2022

Good, he's been doing bits fot Blackpool when we've needed someone like him through the season One of Mick's many mistakes was not giving him a chance https://t.co/7D9juwYCMm — Lewis W (@ElWelshie) January 3, 2022