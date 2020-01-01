Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Much needed’, ‘I’d take him’ – Plenty of QPR fans would love to see 24 y/o sign this month

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in signing Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland this month.

The 24-year-old has scored 22 goals in 24 appearances for club and country this season, with 19 of those coming in the Scottish Championship.

It was reported by The Sun earlier this week that QPR’s director or football Les Ferdinand was considering a January swoop for the Scot, and it’s got a lot of fans talking.

Both Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells have eight Championship goals for QPR this season but both are on-loan at the club, and expected to leave when their deal expires in the summer.

It leaves the West Londoners with very few first-team strikers but at the same time, the biggest port of call for Warburton this month should be the defence.

QPR were the last team in England’s top-four divisions to keep a domestic clean sheet this season and have already shipped 47 goals in 25 Championship games.

Here we take a look at what R’s fans had to say on the latest transfer rumour:


