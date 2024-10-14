This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County have been told to make a number of changes at Pride Park to improve the atmosphere and the matchday experience.

Pride Park has become a fortress for Derby since their move from the Baseball Ground in 1997, and on its day it can have one of the best atmospheres in the division, but our Rams fan pundit believes a few simple changes could be made to improve the atmosphere even further.

Derby County's 2024/25 attendances - Football Web Pages Competition Opposition Attendance EFL Cup Chesterfield 8,538 Championship Middlesbrough 29,443 Championship Bristol City 29,270 Championship Cardiff City 28,985 Championship Norwich City 28,915 Championship QPR 29,305

The club have had some impressive attendances since making their Championship return this season, attracting at least 28,000 to league home games this season, and while attendances have been good, the club have been told to make some changes to the layout at Pride Park.

Derby County told to move the away fans to increase the atmosphere at Pride Park

We asked our Derby County fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, what could be done to improve Pride Park, and he suggested a number of simple changes, including moving the away fans from the corner of the South Stand.

Speaking to Football League World, Shaun said: “For me, I’d give Derby fans the whole of the South Stand, it’s our singing stand, but the away allocation eats into it.

"I’d get rid of that, so the whole stand is purely for Derby fans. I think that would give us much more of an advantage, it looks better, and it would be so much better for the players to look up behind the goal and it being all Derby fans instead of a section of away fans.

“You could still have the away fans next to us, but they could be more into the East Stand, but I’d have all of the South Stand for Derby.

“Also, I know it might be controversial, and some fans won’t agree with me because they’re traditionalists, but Steve Bloomer’s Watching just doesn’t cut it for me.

“I get the sentiment towards him, and he’s an absolute legend, but it’s not really motivational, it doesn’t get me going before a game and I think it’s a bit cringe if I’m totally honest.

“I love the guy and what he did for the club, and we’ve honoured him, but I don’t think the song really cuts it, so I’d get rid of that and think of something new.”

Moving the away fans would benefit Derby County

As Shaun points out, if Derby moved away supporters into the East Stand, Derby would have the entire South Stand, helping the atmosphere, and it would have a negative impact on the away side too.

If the away supporters were situated on the side similar to grounds like Elland Road and Carrow Road, it would mean that the opposition don't get the chance to attack a goal with their supporters behind, and it could make Pride Park a more difficult place to visit.

Knowing they've got the chance to attack the goal their supporters are sat behind is a boost for away sides, and a simple move could be off-putting for the away side and improve the home atmosphere at the same time.

It would be a smart move for Derby to maximise the South Stand's atmosphere, and it would make Pride Park a daunting place for away sides.