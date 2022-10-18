“Much more like it…” – EFL expert issues Millwall v Watford prediction

EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Wednesday evening’s Championship clash between Millwall and Watford will end as a 2-2 draw.

Games are coming thick and fast now due to the congested schedule but both sides will head into the midweek clash looking to capitalise on momentum-boosting victories on the weekend.

Millwall ended their long wait for an away win in 2022/23 with a 2-1 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate to move to 11th in the table – just two points back from the top six.

Wednesday evening’s visitors held off a Norwich City comeback to beat Norwich City 2-1 at Vicarage Road and hand Slaven Bilic the second victory of his tenure.

He’ll be hoping to add to that tally when his side travel to South Bermondsey in midweek but that will be no easy task as the Lions have one of the best home records in the division (15 points from seven games).

In his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has suggested that the points will be shared and forecasted a 2-2 draw.

He explained: “It is three wins and a draw from five games now for Millwall, inspired by the brilliant Zian Flemming. Five goals for him in as many games. He is starting to emerge as one of the standout players in the league.

“Watford bounced back brilliantly from two bad results to beat Norwich on Saturday. They showed quality in the first half, and real character in the second as the Canaries tried to fight back. It was much more like it for Slaven Bilic and his side. But Millwall are in form, so I’ll go for a share of the spoils here.”

The Verdict

The Den has been a happy hunting ground for Millwall once again this season and they’ve found a way to win in recent weeks – taking 10 points from their last five games.

That has catapulted them back into the play-off picture but tomorrow night sees them take on a bonafide promotion candidate in Watford.

The Hornets are still finding their feet under Bilic and you feel this game could be settled by how well the visitors click.

We saw in their wins over Stoke City and Norwich that when they’re on song they’re hard to keep quiet but they still lack a bit of consistency.