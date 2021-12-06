Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Much more like it’, ‘Awesome’ – These Stoke City fans heap praise on player after contribution in win over QPR

Stoke City moved back into the top six after a 2-0 victory at Queens Park Rangers yesterday.

Michael O’Neill’s men went into the game in the capital after suffering consecutive defeats, but they did well against the in-form R’s, with goals from Tyrese Campbell and Mario Vrancic securing the points.

Keeper Adam Davies was arguably the standout individual for the Potters, but Campbell also played well and he struck early to get his second goal of the campaign.

A fantastic through ball from the excellent Vrancic put the forward through and he showed great composure to finish well with his left foot.

It was just what Stoke fans wanted to see from the 21-year-old who is still getting up to speed after a serious knee injury saw him miss almost a year of action.

So, there was plenty of positivity to the player, who revealed his delight at the win with a post on social media.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Campbell’s showing from Twitter…


