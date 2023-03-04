“Much less convincing after the break” – Millwall player ratings in 3-2 defeat to Norwich City

Millwall have dropped out of the top six after a 3-2 defeat to Norwich City at The Den.

Tom Bradshaw opened the scoring but two goals from corners either side of halftime put the Canaries in the driving seat before Gabriel Sara scored a brilliant third.

Zian Flemming’s late header led to a frenzied finish but Norwich held on to inflict Millwall’s first Championship defeat at The Den in 2023.

FLW was in south London for the game. Here are our ratings…

George Long – 8

An excellent display. Little he could do about any of the goals but made some impressive saves and was proactive – coming out to stop Norwich attacks on a number of occasions.

Danny McNamara – 7

An energetic display again on the right against a side that love to make use of the flanks.

Jake Cooper – 6.5

Calming presence at the back in the first half but was much less convincing after the break. He’s the leader of the backline and will be disappointed with all three goals that were conceded.

Charlie Cresswell – 6.5

Gave away possession dangerously with an all too familiar mistake near the halfway line – not costly this time but needs to learn. Otherwise, read the game well and made some important interventions.

Murray Wallace – 7

Swept up really well and made a few marauding runs forward but really faded – perhaps the result of the amount of football he’s played recently.

George Saville – 7

Back in the side after missing out as a precaution against Luton Town. Kept Millwall ticking over in midfield but couldn’t last the full game.

Ryan Leonard – 7.5

Booked early on as he stopped the break after Cresswell’s mistake. Broke up play really well. Just seems to absolutely love defending.

Oli Burke – 6

Given his second start since re-signing on loan in January in place of Andreas Voglsammer. Looked lively and battled for balls forward but made some questionable decisions in the final third decision-making.

Zian Flemming – 8.5

Few players possess the combination of technical ability, power, and vision that the Dutchman does. Set up the opener with a well-weighted header and then fed Burke for a chance moments later. Always felt like he’d be the one to pull his side back into it and his powerful header from a corner led to an exciting finish.

George Honeyman – 6

His tireless work out of possession shouldn’t be underestimated against a possession team like Norwich but not his best display going forward.

Tom Bradshaw – 7.5

A goal for each side. Continued his hot form by bursting onto Flemming’s header and confidently firing the ball past Angus Gunn into the top corner after 20 minutes. Turned Onel Hernandez’s cross into his own goal early in the second half and then couldn’t make the most of a few half chances to atone.

Subs:

Duncan Watmore – 6.5

Brought energy and some driving runs forward but not a huge amount of end product.

Andreas Voglsammer – 7.5

Made the desired impact off the bench. Picked out Flemming from a corner and then put in a number of dangerous crosses from the right.

Romaine Esse – 7

Replaced Burke in the 69th minute and was really bright. The youngster plays without fear and linked up really well with his teammates.

George Evans – N/A

On for Leonard late on. Put a long-range effort wide.

Scott Malone – N/A

Replaced Wallace late on. His half-volley from deep was easily saved.

Unused subs: Bart Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson