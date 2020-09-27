‘Much improved’, ‘Terrifies me’ – Contrasting reactions from these Sunderland fans over display of 27-y/o

Sunderland’s strong start to the season continued yesterday as they beat Peterborough 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Many expect the two teams to be in the mix for automatic promotion come May, so it was an important win for Phil Parkinson’s side in what was a closely fought clash.

Whilst it as ultimately a debatable Grant Leadbitter penalty that sealed the points, keeper Lee Burge also had an important role, keeping out the Posh to record a second consecutive clean sheet.

The 27-year-old, who was backup last season, hasn’t always convinced for the Black Cats but Parkinson clearly believes he can be number one as they look to push for promotion in this campaign.

Whether he is good enough remains to be seen but it’s fair to say he is currently dividing opinion and that was evident yesterday as fans discussed his performance in the victory.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Lee Burge gives me a sickly tummy #safc — Melissa Johnson (@bella__mela) September 26, 2020

Lee Burge terrifies me #safc — topcat404 (@Stefano_Uvavu) September 26, 2020

Lee burge my man of the match. Solid since the start well done @SunderlandAFC #safc — Ryan🟥⬜ (@ryan1994wilson) September 26, 2020

Much improved performance from Lee Burge. Made some excellent and vital stops to keep it at 0-0 before the goal 🙌🏼⚽️ #SAFC — Gareth Stevens (@keepthefaith73) September 26, 2020

Shout out to Burge who after the first 10 mins looked confident clearing corners and a few smart saves at the end and another clean sheet 👊#safc — Jordan Gowling (@JordanGowling29) September 26, 2020

Burge will cost us points this season. None of his saves were difficult, there were a few that he parried that were easy catches. Flanagan deserves a lot of credit, been asked to do a lot of work up and down the left in this bizarre formation Parkinson has stumbled upon #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) September 26, 2020

Some good saves from Burge, but worryingly some of them resulted in parrying the ball back into play which could have been seized on by Peterborough. #safc — James Taylor (@cynicalkind) September 26, 2020