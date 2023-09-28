Highlights Patrick Bamford is set to make his return to the Leeds United squad against Southampton after overcoming his recent injury struggles.

Leeds have found alternative options upfront, with the arrival of Joel Piroe, reducing their reliance on Bamford for goals.

After a slow start, Leeds are gaining momentum and will be confident of securing another three points against Southampton, who have lost four consecutive games.

Daniel Farke has confirmed that Patrick Bamford could have a role to play for Leeds United against Southampton this weekend.

Patrick Bamford’s injury struggles

The 30-year-old was hugely influential for the Whites under Marcelo Bielsa as they secured their return to the Premier League, and he went on to score 17 goals in the top-flight in their first season back.

Since then though, things have been tough for both Bamford and Leeds, with injury issues restricting the impact that the striker has been able to make on the pitch.

Those problems impacted Bamford this summer, as he was forced off in the final pre-season game against Hearts with a hamstring issue, which has prevented him from playing in the Championship so far.

Daniel Farke provides positive Patrick Bamford

Naturally, the Whites are not going to take chances with Bamford, and he has been back training with the group as he looks to build up his fitness.

But, speaking to Leeds Live, Farke explained that the striker is now ready to be involved in the squad, and he is set to be part of things as they make the long trip down to Southampton this weekend.

“Well obviously he's not in his perfect rhythm because he hasn't played a game since the second or last pre-season game. Obviously not there 100 per cent but one week further ahead.

“In team training, I think this week was massively beneficial for him. He's also in the topic for the squad on Saturday. It's much improved, two weeks back in training. I think he'll travel with us.

“There is an old rule that normally a player who's back in training needs as long on the training pitch to be ready with full confidence, full rhythm, to be ready to play at the same time like he was out. Patrick is an experienced player, for offensive players sometimes it's a bit quicker so hopefully he doesn't need eight weeks to be back in the mix.

“Sometimes, an injured player plays with more enthusiasm because he's highly motivated to be back on the pitch. I can see this in training, Patrick is in a good mood and he's a really good player at this level. Last time he played at Championship level he got 20 goals and got this club promoted. It's definitely good to have a player of his experience, quality and ability back in the mix.”

Do Leeds need Patrick Bamford?

There’s no doubt that Leeds have been reliant on Bamford in the past, and it’s been a major issue for the side when he has been out injured.

But, pleasingly for Farke, that’s no longer the case. The arrival of Joel Piroe means Leeds have that natural goalscorer as their number nine, and they are stacked for wide forwards who will create chances and chip in with goals.

So, whilst Bamford’s return would be a real boost, the reality is that he faces a battle to win a place in the XI, and that’s exactly how it should be for all clubs competing for promotion.

What next for Leeds?

After a slow start, Leeds are unbeaten in six in the Championship, so it seems they are finally clicking into gear.

They face Southampton in the early game on Saturday this weekend, with Saints heading into the fixture having lost four games on the bounce, so Farke’s men will be confident of getting another three points.