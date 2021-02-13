Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Much better’ – These Wycombe Wanderers fans delighted as key team news emerges at Huddersfield

Published

5 mins ago

on

Wycombe Wanderers are looking for a rare victory this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship when they take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium. 

Gareth Ainsworth’s side were beaten in Yorkshire during the week, losing 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday.

In response to that, the Wycombe boss has made a flurry of changes.

Ryan Allsop, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Daryl Horgan and Anis Mehmeti are all that remain amongst six changes.

Jack Grimmer, Joe Jacobson, David Wheeler, Uche Ikpeazu, Josh Knight and Garath McCleary all come into the side for this afternoon’s clash.

Wycombe remain cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship table, but this game is a presentable opportunity against a Huddersfield side on a winless run since late December.

And, the Wycombe fans are delighted that Ainsworth has shaken things up in a bid to pick up an important three points.

We dive into some of their reaction here…


