‘Much better’ – These Wycombe Wanderers fans delighted as key team news emerges at Huddersfield

Wycombe Wanderers are looking for a rare victory this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship when they take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side were beaten in Yorkshire during the week, losing 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday.

In response to that, the Wycombe boss has made a flurry of changes.

Ryan Allsop, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Daryl Horgan and Anis Mehmeti are all that remain amongst six changes.

Jack Grimmer, Joe Jacobson, David Wheeler, Uche Ikpeazu, Josh Knight and Garath McCleary all come into the side for this afternoon’s clash.

Wycombe remain cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship table, but this game is a presentable opportunity against a Huddersfield side on a winless run since late December.

And, the Wycombe fans are delighted that Ainsworth has shaken things up in a bid to pick up an important three points.

We dive into some of their reaction here…

What a good line up⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Rebz (@rebzed) February 13, 2021

Well he could never be accused of not mixing it up in an attempt to get the result. — peter (@peter65536906) February 13, 2021

Not bad line up – but where's Adeniran.?? — martyn folley (@FolleyMartyn) February 13, 2021

Just good to have JJ back tbh — Joel Heritage (@joalhe1997) February 13, 2021

Good team let’s get it boys — Jack Dennis (@Jack_DennisWWFC) February 13, 2021

That's much better ! — Darrell Ward (@DarrellWard1966) February 13, 2021

Now this I’m happy with https://t.co/jwipntFf3Z — Chaz Warner (@ChazWarner16) February 13, 2021

Pretty happy with that, especially Jacobson for set pieces, pretty much 4-5-1 https://t.co/Xuf7WTEoYm — ⚽Russell Cox💙 (@RussWWFC) February 13, 2021