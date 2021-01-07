‘Much better signings already’, ‘Love that’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to transfer announcement

Bolton Wanderers have announced the signing of Swansea City left back Declan John on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Trotters first made an approach for the Wales international in late December, with the initial bid being knocked back by the Swans.

But an agreement has been worked out for the 25-year-old, who has suffered from a lack of game-time in recent years.

John hasn’t seen a pitch since last January, where he played all 90 minutes in Swansea’s 5-1 FA Cup drubbing against Queens Park Rangers.

He also spent a few months on loan at Sunderland from the 2020 January transfer window, but failed to make an appearances in the matchday squad before the season was curtailed due to COVID-19.

Ian Evatt will be hoping John can find the form of the early years of his career, where he made 20 Premier League appearances for Cardiff as a teenager and played 26 times for Scottish giants Rangers.

The deal also means Bolton fill a massive void in Evatt’s system, as they’ve been using Gethin Jones – a natural right back – as a left wing back in recent months.

Bolton fans are noticeably delighted at the deal to bring John to the University of Bolton Stadium – here are the best reactions from Twitter.

