‘Much better’, ‘Rate that’ – These Cardiff City fans react as McCarthy makes changes for Coventry clash

Cardiff City are looking to make it back-to-back victories in the Championship for the first time this season when they travel to take on Coventry City.

Mick McCarthy’s side have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, with the Bluebirds recording a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest last time out.

Talented youngster Rubin Colwill was the matchwinner on Sunday as he scored twice, so he has unsurprisingly been given a chance from the start for the game in the Midlands.

Another sub who made a huge impact at the City Ground was Kieffer Moore, with the Welsh international getting an assist for Colwill’s winner. He has been rewarded for that with a start too, with the duo expected to be the main attacking threat for Cardiff.

It’s fair to say most fans agree with the changes, with the only negative among the support the fact that Ryan Giles misses out again.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

