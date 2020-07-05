‘Much better’ – Many QPR fans digest Middlesbrough win

Queens Park Rangers edged out Middlesbrough at The Riverside on Sunday afternoon as they won 1-0 against the men from Teesside.

The Hoops were coming up against one of their former managers with Neil Warnock and ended up beating him as Jordan Hugill scored the goal that gave them the three points.

Of course, going into this one their play-offs hopes had appeared to have died away and, instead, they needed a win to put to bed any worries a relegation battle would ensue.

That they did, too, and they look set to finish this season firmly in the middle of the table, with Mark Warburton looking to build in the summer window.

Let’s take a look at what some happy Hoops had to say on Twitter, then, at full-time as they beat the Teessiders by the narrowest of margins to leave the men from the north-east well in the battle to beat the drop…

Only @QPR make the last 10 mins so nerve racking 😓 — NJWFC (@njwfc) July 5, 2020

FORGOT WHAT A WIN FEELS LIKE 🤩 — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) July 5, 2020

Fantastic performance players really stood out today! MOTM has to be Kakay and great performance by Joe Lumley brilliant by Warburton to change it up! — JDT (@jordthomasqpr) July 5, 2020

I thought Kakay or Lumley were motm — Jack Karran (@Jak10Qpr) July 5, 2020

Any fear of relegation out of the window for me. What a match. Shaky at times, but a lot of positives to take from this. Lumley clean sheet!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😍 — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) July 5, 2020

@OsmanKakay97 MOTM for me. Fantastic today. Back 3 looked solid. It’s nice to finally get the points we’ve deserved — DanJames (@DanJam_88) July 5, 2020

Up The R’s, if that’s a thing #UpTheRs — Stu Wallis (@StuWallis) July 5, 2020