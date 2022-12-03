“Much better and creative side with him” – Preston North End handed boost in Aston Villa player pursuit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End have been boosted in a potential pursuit of Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, with the forward’s brother detailing how much he loved his stint with the Championship outfit, whilst in conversation with the Lancashire Evening Post.

Archer netted seven times in 20 league appearances for the Lilywhites last time out, proving to be an important source of goals and final third chaos.

The striker’s brother, Jordan, who plays for National League North club Southport, has revealed that Preston would be his brother’s number one destination.

Sunderland have also been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old, as detailed in a report from Football Insider.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the exciting forward and see if he would be a good addition at Deepdale…

Billy Mulley

Archer is a very exciting prospect who thrived in the Championship last time out in what was his first test in the second tier.

Likely to have benefited and improved since that stint too, there is a good chance that if Archer was to return, he could make an even bigger impact.

Not only would Archer’s return be a massive boost for the Lilywhites because Preston fans know what he can do and offer their side, he would be an excellent addition because if they can improve their attacking output, they could challenge for the top-six positions.

Likely to face a lot of competition for the striker, this latest update will act as a real sense of excitement for the Lancashire outfit and it would be a good move for all parties involved if it was to come to fruition.

Declan Harte

Archer wasn’t really able to make much of an impact with Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard, and it remains to be seen if Unai Emery will fancy using him either.

Meanwhile, the forward’s stint with Preston last season proved rather successful, earning an impressive return of seven goals from 20 league appearances.

Making the move back to Deepdale seems like the smartest option for all involved at this point.

While Preston will likely face competition from rivals, having that previous working relationship with Archer should give them the edge.

Ryan Lowe’s side have struggled with goals this season, despite some exciting attacking talent, so bringing the 21-year old back into the fold should help ease their issues up front.

Ben Wignall

Before Archer’s brothers comments about PNE being his first choice when it comes to a move, I had resigned myself to seeing him in the shirt of another Championship club.

However, now that these comments have come out in the public, I am now dreaming of the bow and arrow celebration gracing Deepdale once again.

I did think that Archer was going to get more of a chance at Villa this season, but if he is to go out on loan in January, then it is very good knowing that North End are his first choice and that he enjoyed being a Lilywhite so much.

Archer would strengthen our attack ten-fold – we were a much better and creative side with him in it in the second half of last season and he has that touch of Premier League class.

I get the feeling that the North End board will move heaven and earth to bring him back, and now that what has been said is in the open, I think there’s definitely a reasonable chance he returns.