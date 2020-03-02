‘Mrabti’, ‘Keita’ – Many Birmingham City fan weigh in on pre-Leicester selection debate

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Facebook to debate who they would like to see play on the wing against Leicester City in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The Blues are likely to be without Jeremie Bela for the fixture after the 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during their clash with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Given that the winger has managed to provide nine direct goal contributions for Birmingham since joining the club in November, he will unquestionably be missed at the King Power Stadium later this week.

If Bela is absent, Blues head coach Pep Clotet could turn to the likes of Jude Bellingham, Kerim Mrabti, Jefferson Montero or Cheick Keita for inspiration on Wednesday.

Having failed to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in each of the last eight seasons, Birmingham will be determined to cause an upset against a Leicester side who are currently third in the Premier League.

After a member of the Birmingham City Fan Zone asked Blues fans who they would like to see play on the wing in this particular clash, many voiced their opinions on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Richard Stevenson: “Mrabti and Jude on the wings.”

Booa Gray: “Jacques Maghoma if he’s match-fit, or Montero.”

Joe Willis: “I think a good few will be rested, so I imagine Montero and Dan Crowley will start out wide.

“Might see Maikel Kieftenbeld come in for Ivan Sunjic or Gary Gardner too.”

Greg Warren: “Keita.”

Howard Jones: “Keita has been doing well in training for the first-team so he could make an appearance.”

Daniel Green: “Give Keita a go.”

Gez Turner: “I think Crowley and Bellingham will play wide with Gardner and Sunjic in the middle.”

Andrew Edmonds: “Play three centre-back with Keita on the wing.”

Ian Instone: “Give Keita a run and see what he can offer!

“Not expecting to win so it’s a game to be experimental.”