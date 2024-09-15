Luton Town can be quite guarded when it comes to revealing their players' contract lengths publicly; a policy likely adopted to limit speculation. However, while details are largely kept private, there appear to be three players currently on the Hatters books who will depart the club at the end of the season, should their situation not change in the meantime.

Rob Edwards' side have begun their 2024/25 Championship campaign a little disappointingly following their relegation from the top-flight last time out, with demotion often leading to a hangover in many a team's fortunes.

However, Luton have a deep, talented squad with a strong mentality, and under the stewardship of their dynamic, influential 41-year-old manager, there's a real belief that once the Hatters readjust and get that first win, they'll prove very competitive at Championship level once more and hopefully leave themselves in a competitive position on and off the pitch in the summer of 2025.

Earlier this year, Luton Today described the club's policy of "not publicly releasing the length of contracts signed (by players) for a good few years now". Transfermarkt, though, have detailed three members of Edwards' squad who'll be departing the club.

James Shea

Having signed a one-year contract extension over the summer, 34-year-old goalkeeper James Shea has been with the Bedfordshire club for over seven years now, playing a part in their meteoric rise through the divisions in recent times.

Starting his career as a youngster with Arsenal, Shea dropped into non-league with Needham Market and Harrow Borough before joining League Two side AFC Wimbledon in 2014.

After three years and 112 appearances for the Dons, the 'keeper signed for Luton, then a fourth-tier side themselves, becoming part of a Hatters squad that defied the odds to achieve three promotions in five seasons, culminating in last season's adventure in the Premier League.

While Shea has often played the role of back-up goalkeeper, certainly in more recent campaigns, his 100+ appearances for Luton during such a successful period in the club's history will see him fondly remembered by all at Kenilworth Road should he leave in 2025.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

Midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has been a huge part of the Luton success story over the last decade, joining the Hatters, initially on loan from West Ham as a youngster, in 2013 when the club found themselves in non-league.

Quickly joining on a more permanent basis, Ruddock's all-action displays in the centre of the park have been key to his side's four subsequent promotion campaigns, rapidly going from the Conference Premier to the Premier League.

The powerful player became the first to be promoted from non-league to the top-flight with the same side in 2023, and his overall contribution during an incredibly successful era for the club has seen him, understandably, become a firm fan favourite, while showcasing a path from the bottom to the top is always open, should hard work prevail and opportunities arise.

Whether Ruddock will be offered a new deal over the course of the season remains to be seen. At 30-years-old, the midfielder is at the peak of his abilities, and has an incredible amount of experience that can be leaned upon by teammates and coaches alike.

Having played over 400 times for the Hatters, the Kenilworth Road faithful will be disappointed should the Hendon-born DR Congo international move on in 2025.

Tom Krauß

23-year-old German midfielder Tom Krauß joined the Hatters on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05 towards the end of August.

Usually deployed in the holding role, the Leipzig-born man has a good pedigree, having featured for the likes of FC Nuremberg, FC Schalke and hometown club RB Leipzig prior to joining Mainz, making well over 100 combined appearances in his native land's top two tiers.

Tom Krauß's senior career statistics in German football to date, as per Transfermarkt Club Games Goals Assists YC's RC's Total Minutes Played RB Leipzig 1 0 0 0 0 3' FC Schalke 04 33 2 0 8 0 2,618' FC Nuremburg 66 5 5 13 0 4,556' FSV Mainz 05 31 1 2 5 0 1,442'

While Krauß is yet to feature for Edwards' side, having only joined a matter of weeks ago, it's hoped he can have a real impact at Championship level and help his side settle before flourishing once more.

His loan deal is up in May, however, and should no permanent agreement be reached before that, the midfielder will join Shea and Ruddock in leaving Kenilworth Road at the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.