‘Moyes will be confident’ – West Ham could be set for January battle with Palace, Newcastle and others over EFL player: The verdict

West Ham United hold a strong interest in Derby County midfielder Jason Knight, according to Hammers insider ExWHUEmployee.

The Premier League club are said to also be keen on Max Bird and Lee Buchanan, though their interest is strongest in Knight.

They aren’t the only ones keen, however, with Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Leeds, Burnley, and Newcastle also understood to be eyeing him.

But would he be a good signing for the Hammers? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Alfie Burns

It would be an interesting move from the Hammers given their immediate ambitions as a football club.

Moyes’ men are targeting Europe and muscling in on the Premier League’s big guns. If you asked me whether or not Knight was a player to help them do that, I’d say no.

However, Knight is a good player with a decent ceiling on his potential. The Irishman has good versatility and Moyes could certainly find a use for him on the fringes and in the future.

What might appeal to West Ham is picking Knight up on a cheap deal given Derby’s financial struggles.

Playing the long game could then be worthwhile, even if Knight isn’t going to help West Ham in the here and now.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by West Ham if they are able to secure the services of Jason Knight in the upcoming window.

The midfielder has produced a host of impressive performances for Derby in recent seasons and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 in the second-tier.

Although it may take Knight some time to adjust to life in the Premier League due to the fact that he has never played in this division during his career, there is no reason why he cannot eventually thrive under the guidance of David Moyes.

Having nurtured the development of Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice at the London Stadium, Moyes will be confident in his ability to get the very best out of Knight.

Charlie Gregory

Jason Knight is a talented player and could be a shrewd purchase for West Ham based on the potential for him to get better and the cheapness of the deal.

Knight is a solid player at Championship level as he has already proved but there are question marks over his ability in the Premier League.

If he was to make the move to the Hammers now, he might not fit in straight away. He would likely just be a squad player at first and might even be sent back out on loan.

Eventually, though Knight looks like he has the potential to be a key player – so in the long-term, he could be a great addition.