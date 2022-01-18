Mowbray transfer plans and West Ham interest in striker: The latest Blackburn Rovers transfer talking points

This is a big transfer window for Blackburn Rovers and their fans, with the side desperate to ensure they are well-equipped to seal a promotion come the end of the season.

They’ve already made an exciting signing by bringing Dilan Markanday to Ewood Park from Tottenham – and there’s still plenty of business set to be done in terms of incomings and outgoings by the side.

Rovers have been linked with several more names, while some of the players currently involved with the squad are wanted by clubs from afar to boot.

So, what are the latest Blackburn transfer talking points?

Tony Mowbray reveals Blackburn transfer plans

It seems as though the Blackburn boss won’t be done in terms of new signings yet, even after the signing of Markanday from Tottenham.

The Blackburn boss has told the Lancashire Telegraph that he wants his side to ‘come out of the window stronger than they went into it’ and wants to ‘create a depth’ that he can then use.

That could likely mean some more additions before the window closes its doors. There are plenty of players currently at Ewood Park and there are some talented names in there too – but it looks the boss wants to ensure there are plenty of options in most positions.

If he does add some more faces, then it could certainly allow Rovers to potentially bag an elusive automatic promotion space come the end of the season.

West Ham eyeing swoop for in-demand striker

Another day and another team interested in Ben Brereton-Diaz. It’s becoming all too familiar now isn’t it?

The striker has lit up the Championship this campaign, so nobody can say it is a surprise to see so many football clubs scrambling to try and secure a deal for him. The 22-year-old has proven he is up to the task of leading the line for a team and it’s led to a lot of interest from afar.

The latest team to have reports emerge about a potential interest in the Chile international is West Ham. The Hammers have been superb in the Premier League this season but, as reported by Ole (via Tuttomercato Web) it seems as though they want to add more options to their forward line.

The two names being thrown into the mix via this report are international teammates Alexis Sanchez and Ben Brereton-Diaz. Blackburn won’t want to lose him but David Moyes can offer the forward a chance at European football – so it may be a lot harder to ward them off.