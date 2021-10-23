Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Mowbray didn’t really have the choice’ – These Blackburn fans react to confirmed team news for Reading match

Blackburn Rovers will be targeting a return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they host Reading at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side have taken just one point from their last four games, a run that has seen them drop from sixth to 13th in the Championship table.

Reading meanwhile, go into the game having won five of their last seven, and could climb into the play-off places with a win here, if results go their way.

Despite being forced off with a dead leg in Wednesday night’s defeat to QPR, Lewis Travis still starts, although Harry Pickering misses out with a calf injury.

Elsewhere, Dan Butterworth, Leighton Clarkson and Jan Paul van Hecke all drop to the bench, with Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan, John Buckley and Joe Rothwell all return to the starting XI, as Mowbray reverts to a back-four, after starting with a five-man defence in the past two games.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.


