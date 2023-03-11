Mowbray comments highlight Sunderland January failings are to blame, not Leeds United loanee: Opinion

While it’s important to remember this is Sunderland‘s first season back in the Championship, you can certainly understand why some supporters may be frustrated about how 2022/23 could finish.

Ahead of the current campaign, most Black Cats supporters would have taken just surviving in the second tier but a top half finish may now feel a little underwhelming after establishing themselves as play-off contenders.

Defeat to Norwich City tomorrow would leave Sunderland at least eight points adrift of the top six – a gap that would be tough to close in the remaining 10 games given their recent drop in form.

There have been multiple contributing factors to their recent struggles but there is no doubt that the striker situation is among the most prominent.

Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt has had a testing start to life at the Stadium of Light – scoring just once in seven games – but Tony Mowbray’s recent comments concerning the 20-year-old emphasise that the fault lies with the North East club and their January failure.

Gelhardt had his pick of a number of Championship sides in the winter window but opted to link up with the Black Cats and, speaking to The Northern Echo ahead of Sunday’s game at Carrow Road, Mowbray has revealed that he convinced him by explaining his intentions to play the youngster alongside star forward Ross Stewart.

The Sunderland boss felt the Leeds forward could have success buzzing around Stewart and proving a real nuisance for defenders with his darting runs but the Scot’s injury late in January left that strategy dead in the water.

Mowbray’s comments emphasise that Gelhardt was brought in to complement the Loch Ness Drogba rather than provide cover or competition for him and certainly not as a replacement.

The Black Cats’ failure to sign a replacement for Stewart in the final days of the January window has proven costly and contributed to their rocky run in recent weeks.

Gelhardt is now being asked to lead the line, rather than play off another striker as originally intended, and it is no great surprise that he’s taking time to adapt to that role.

Not only that, Mowbray’s lack of other centre-forward options significantly limits how he can manage the Leeds loanee. The Sunderland boss’ coaching of young players is revered and he may feel that the 20-year-old could benefit from a run of substitute appearances in a bid to protect and build his confidence but he’s admitted that he’s not able to do that because he has no like for like replacement.

You can understand the frustration that supporters may feel at how Gelhardt’s move has panned out so far and the team’s current form but it is the club’s failure to sign a Stewart replacement in January that is to blame rather than the young forward.