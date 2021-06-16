Mowatt to depart? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Barnsley in the next few weeks

Unlike many Championship clubs, Barnsley have already made their first incoming move in the transfer market, as former loanee Devante Cole has returned on a permanent deal from Motherwell six years after playing for the the club in the past.

The focus now will be to keep on adding to the squad and keeping current players, the majority of the Tykes’ play-off stars are contracted for a number of seasons, but there’s one man who isn’t and we will get to his situation in due course.

The only really important departure is that of Daryl Dike, who has returned across the Atlantic to Orlando City following his short-term loan spell at Oakwell that proved very fruitful, scoring nine goals in 21 outings.

Valerien Ismael will have his eye on incomings but also on potential outgoings – let’s look at two developments that could occur in the coming weeks before the end of the month.

Alex Mowatt saga to reach its climax?

After a stellar season as captain which saw him score eight times and assist a further seven goals in the Championship, Alex Mowatt’s future at Barnsley remains up in the air.

The 26-year-old joined the Tykes in 2017 from Leeds United and this past season has been his best yet – but his contract will expire on June 30 and there’s no sign of him penning a new one yet.

Ismael said two weeks ago that Mowatt’s future would be solved soon, but the closer the deadline gets to his current deal expiring, the less chance you feel there is of him staying.

Half of the Championship could probably offer him more wages and there will no doubt be interest – Mowatt will have a big decision to make in the coming weeks.

Marcondes to arrive?

There hasn’t really been a raft of transfer rumours surrounding Barnsley in the last few weeks unlike other clubs, but an interesting link has emerged with Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes.

The 26-year-old has been released by the Bees just weeks after helping them to the Premier League by scoring in the play-off final, and he was immediately linked with moves to both Barnsley and Nottingham Forest.

The Tykes are believed to be in talks with Marcondes in regards to coming to Oakwell – even though he’s naturally an attacking midfielder and Ismael’s system perhaps wouldn’t suit the Dane, but there’s no doubting he’s a good Championship player and he could end up being Barnsley’s second summer signing.