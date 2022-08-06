Mowatt starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Watford on Monday

After managing a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough last weekend, West Brom will feel they can get more points against Watford.

Even though Boro are considered one of the favourites for a promotion push and the Baggies struggled last season, they managed to take a point from Chris Wilder’s team last weekend.

Now, with the club facing Watford, who are newly-relegated from the Premier League, they will feel they can get more points from the Hornets.

Here then, is the team that could line up for West Brom against Watford on Monday evening.

After the Middlesbrough game, it would be surprising to see Steve Bruce really change much of his team if he has the same squad available.

David Button and the West Brom defence were superb and to change them up could have a bad effect on the first-team.

Semi Ajayi for the Baggies in particular stood out in defence, with the no nonsense defender managing more tackles than anyone else on the field with six against Boro in that fixture.

With Jayson Molumby subbed off late on in the Middlesbrough game, he might not start this next fixture.

Instead, Alex Mowatt might get the start over the former Brighton and Hove Albion man and it could be a solid swap for West Brom.

Mowatt has great vision and on a good day, he can be one of the best in his position in the league.

It was the Baggies’ frontline that really caught the eye though, with new signings John Swift and Jed Wallace combing for their goal.

With Wallace creating more chances than anyone else on the field and Swift capable of goals and assists in the Championship, Steve Bruce should leave the forward line as they were against Middlesbrough for Watford.