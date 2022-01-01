Mowatt starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Cardiff on Sunday

West Brom will be looking to get their Championship promotion push back on track on Sunday afternoon, when they host Cardiff City at The Hawthorns.

A run of just two wins from their last eight games has seen the Baggies slip to fourth in the Championship table, four points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

That has led to some pressure building on manager Valerien Ismael, but with Cardiff struggling in 20th in the standings, and with just one win in their last five outings, this could be an opportunity for West Brom to get back to winning ways.

But just what sort of side could Ismael name to give his side the best possible chance of picking up all three points from this one?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the West Brom starting lineup we think could start against Cardiff on Sunday.

Despite his costly error in the 1-0 defeat at Derby County last time out, Sam Johnstone should once again start between the posts for West Brom here.

The Baggies have still conceded fewer league goals than any other Championship side this season, so the back three of Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley and Matt Clarke that has established itself in recent weeks should continue here.

At wing-back, we expect Conor Townsend to keep his place on the left, having been one of the club’s most reliable performers in recent times.

However, impressive youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman, fresh from signing a new contract extension at The Hawthorns, could return on the right in place of the somewhat out of form Darnell.

In the centre of the park, Alex Mowatt should return after his enforced isolation period, and will likely partner captain Jake Livermore, forcing Jayson Molumby to drop out of the XI.

Upfront, the Baggies’ top scorer Karlan Grant is another in line to return after isolation, and that extra goalscoring threat he offers will undoubtedly provide a welcome boost to his side.

With Matt Phillips and Kenneth Zohore still out through injury, it looks as though Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana are the most likely pairing to link up with Grant in West Brom’s attacking three on Sunday.