Mowatt starts: How we expect West Brom to line up against Birmingham on Sunday

West Brom will be hoping they can finish the season strongly with a win over rivals Birmingham City on Sunday.

Both sides will be hoping they can gather momentum heading into next season with neither side being able to push for the playoffs or in danger of going down.

However, for the Baggies, it’s a chance to maintain their current unbeaten run of form and put in another convincing display that was absent throughout December, January and February.

Steve Bruce has seemingly settled on a starting XI that is getting him results, with recalls for a number of players frozen out by Valerien Ismael.

Things have started to tick for West Brom in recent weeks but that would be forgotten quickly should they come away from St Andrews with anything less than a point and a good performance.

With that in mind, we take a looking at the potential starting XI for the West Midlands derby against Birmingham City.

Steve Bruce only has one new injury update with Daryl Dike suffering a setback in his return from a hamstring injury. However, the American has been unavailable for selection since the end of January so it’s business as usual for West Brom.

With all of his players coming back from the international break unscathed, Bruce has a virtually fully fit squad to choose from.

Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson have developed a healthy partnership up front this season, having scored 20 and assisted 13 between them.

Alex Mowatt will get the chance to continue his fine form, as will Taylor Gardner-Hickman who has been flourishing in a midfield role under Bruce.

The only potential surprise would be for Dara O’Shea to come in for either Furlong or Semi Ajayi, who was away on international duty with Nigeria, but Bruce will prefer to maintain a consistent XI and keep the back three the same at the very least.