West Bromwich Albion will be looking to secure another win tonight as they make the short trip to face Midlands rivals Birmingham City.

The Baggies made a real statement of intent last weekend by sealing a 4-0 victory at Preston North End, with Ryan Lowe's men going unbeaten in the league in 2023/24 before that hammering at Deepdale.

They then followed that up by claiming another three points against Sheffield Wednesday and even though a win was expected considering the Owls' terrible form, they can pat themselves on the back for doing such a professional job.

Wednesday would have been desperate to get their first win - but Carlos Corberan's side didn't underestimate the South Yorkshire side and managed to get the job done in the end.

Corberan's men face Birmingham, who haven't been in the best form following the previous international break but managed to claim an excellent 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town in midweek.

Following that result against the Terriers, they won't be short of confidence and the Baggies will need to be on top form to give themselves the best chance of taking three points away from St Andrew's.

Ahead of this game, we have predicted how Albion will line up.

GK: Alex Palmer

Palmer did a decent job to keep a clean sheet between the sticks in midweek and should definitely keep his place.

At one point, his Albion career looked bleak but his rise to the first 11 has been fantastic and he thoroughly deserves to be a key part of Corberan's plans.

LWB: Matt Phillips

Phillips can be a real asset on the wing and what he brings in the attacking third could make him an effective left wing-back. He has the experience to cope with the pressure of this game.

LCB: Erik Pieters

Having played at centre-back and left-back during his career, you feel Pieters will continue to thrive as a left centre-back, as someone who knows both positions.

His experience at the back could prove to be useful.

CB: Kyle Bartley

Bartley is another experienced head to have at the back and deserves the opportunity to start again following a fine display against Wednesday.

RCB: Cedric Kipre

Kipre does make mistakes at times - but he has plenty of experience at this level and could prove to be a solid player to have at the back against a threatening Birmingham side.

RWB: Darnell Furlong

Furlong will surely enjoy having the license to get forward more and the likes of him and Phillips could be crucial, with both able to stretch Birmingham if they hug the touchline.

CM: Alex Mowatt

When Steve Bruce was in charge, it looked as though Mowatt was going to cut short his stay at The Hawthorns.

But he was brilliant for West Brom against the Owls and deserves the opportunity to start again.

CM: Okay Yokuslu

Considering the experience and expertise he has, Yokuslu has to be one of the first names on the teamsheet when available.

He could be an asset in both the Premier League and Championship for the Baggies.

LAM: John Swift

Able to be a real game-changer from dead ball situations, Swift needs to start again, with his strike proving to be the difference in midweek.

He has shown a willingness to get down the left-hand side for both West Brom and former side Reading in the past. Grady Diangana deserves a start, but leaving a game-changer like Swift on the bench would be criminal.

RAM: Jed Wallace

Wallace is another player that can be a real game-changer with his quality on the ball and he needs to start once again.

ST: Brandon Thomas-Asante

It's difficult for the Baggies because they have a very limited number of striker options.

They could potentially put Wallace up top and bring Diangana in for Thomas-Asante - but the latter is a natural forward option and you feel Corberan will be tempted to start the ex-Salford City man because of that.