Despite a quiet summer transfer window, there's no shortage of quality in Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion squad – a fact that's reflected in the squad's transfer value.

The Baggies have narrowly missed out on the play-offs over the past two seasons, which hasn't done them many favours financially, but they have retained the core of their squad and some top-quality players.

And with another play-off chase on the cards, Carlos Corberan will want to count on the most valuable players he has to fire Albion up the division to taste top-flight football once again.

Football League World talks you through the most valuable XI at The Hawthorns, according to Transfermarkt.

GK: Josh Griffiths (£1.3m)

West Brom academy graduate Griffiths hasn’t featured at all for the Albion this season but due to his age, he’s ahead of Alex Palmer in the valuation table.

The youngster is still in the developmental stage of his goalkeeping career and having only made 10 appearances for the Baggies, there’s a long way to go just yet - no doubt that tag will increase in the future.

RB: Darnell Furlong (£3m)

Furlong has been at The Hawthorns for four years now, and he’s made his mark with over 150 appearances in the West Midlands.

He beats Pipa to the right-back slot by over £1m. At 28 is value will decline steadily, but there is plenty in Furlong’s tank just yet for him to cement his place as West Brom’s first choice right-back for quite some time.

CB: Semi Ajayi (£2.2m)

Bar the odd lapse in concentration, Ajayi has proven to be a top-quality Championship centre-back over the past seven years.

He’s formed a solid partnership with others throughout his time at The Hawthorns but he’s been the constant in a Baggies' defence that has usually been battling near the top of the second tier table.

CB: Cedric Kipre (£1.9m)

Kipre joined West Brom in 2020 after solid spells in Scotland and England, though struggling to get into the side he was sent on loan to Cardiff last season.

But Corberan has brought him in from the cold this season after the departure of Dara O'Shea, and he’s featured in all but one game.

It’s no surprise that with him and Ajayi renewed in confidence at the back, West Brom have only lost three games all season and registered six clean sheets.

LB: Conor Townsend (£1.75m)

Townsend completes a back four that has spent a considerable amount of time at West Brom.

Joining in 2018, he’s been a regular feature ever since, including during their short stint in the Premier League, and as that looks set to continue.

RM: Jed Wallace (£3.9m)

Wallace was seen as a steal when West Brom signed him on a free transfer from Millwall last season and he's certainly lived up to the hype with some impressive, man of the match displays for his new club.

A wand of a right foot has seen him cement himself as one of the Championship's more exciting attackers and now as captain with two-and-a-half years left on his deal, it's no surprise he earns a place in this side.

CM: Alex Mowatt (£3.05m)

Perhaps a surprising addition with the likes of Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu in the team.

Mowatt is another that has been rejuvenated under Corberan this season – featuring more than first expected – though his arrival in the side has seen West Brom string together a stretch of wins that has propelled them up the table.

CM: John Swift (£4.35m)

Swift - like Wallace - has been an inspiration since joining the Baggies on a free transfer from Reading last summer.

He was always expected to be ahead of Yokuslu and Molumby in terms of transfer value - six goals from just 11 games in central midfield says it all about one of the best free transfers the Championship has seen in recent years. More signings in his ilk from West Brom after being on a budget due to financial issues will go a long way in the future.

LM: Jeremy Sarmiento (£4.35m)

Sarmiento was a surprise loan signing from Brighton in the summer, and as we all know, anybody who makes their way to the Championship from the AMEX Stadium is likely to be a success with the Seagulls' recruitment arguably being the best in the country.

The Ecuador international began as a bench player, making just a handful of appearances at The Hawthorns before suffering a muscle injury at the start of October, and he’s only just made his return to the fold with sub appearances against Hull and Southampton.

Just 21 years of age, the Ecuador international will surely get his chance as the season continues to test squad depth and if the Baggies can get to the play-offs, there will be moments of magic that he most certainly can come up with. It’s no wonder he’s one of the more valuable members of the team.

ST: Daryl Dike (£6.1m)

Dike goes down as the most valuable player in the Albion squad and whilst he has struggled with injury woes at West Brom, it was his spell at Barnsley that captured the imagination and showed what he can do in the Championship.

Seven goals in 23 appearances, 14 of which were starts, last season saw him promise to recapture that form from Oakwell, though an Achilles injury last season has ruined that once more. At just 23, Dike should be back with a bang once he’s fit again.

ST: Josh Maja (£4.35m)

One of the shining stars of the Sunderland team that was in League One, Maja is back in English football after a few years abroad at Bordeaux.

Last season’s 16-goal haul in 38 games on the west coast of France saw West Brom bring him in on a free transfer but he is yet to start a game – limited to a few substitute appearances before being ruled out injured for two months.

When he's back, Albion will hope to see the best of him.