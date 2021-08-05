Mowatt and Clarke in: On paper, is this West Brom’s best XI that Valerien Ismael can field right now?

Valerien Ismael’s West Brom kick off their Championship campaign on Friday night, with a visit to the south coast to face Scott Parker’s AFC Bournemouth.

The Baggies will be hoping to mount a promotion push this upcoming campaign, but face a tough test against a Bournemouth side who will aspirations of reaching the higher division too.

Ismael has made three new additions to his squad for the 2021/22 season, with Alex Mowatt following his boss from Yorkshire, whilst Matt Clarke and Adam Reach have also arrived at The Hawthorns.

Not only is the visit to Bournemouth the opening game for The Baggies, but it is the opening game of the entire Championship season.

Here, we take a look at how West Brom could possibly line up against The Cherries on Friday.