Watford have made a steady start to life under new manager Valerian Ismael.

The Hornets got their campaign up and running with a 4-0 demolishing of Queens Park Rangers, but were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Stevenage on penalties before drawing 0-0 with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Watford had a very disappointing 2022/23 season so the pressure will be on Ismael to replicate what he did at Barnsley and get the Hornets fighting for a promotion spot.

Vicarage Road has seen some high-profile departures this summer, with Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro the most notable. The club has yet to really replace them, as they have made five new signings, with only Tom Ince costing them a fee; the others have been free transfers or loan deals.

But that could possibly be about to change, as Watford are being linked with a move to sign Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles.

What is Dion Charles’ situation at Bolton Wanderers?

Charles joined the Lancashire outfit in the January 2022 transfer window from Accrington Stanley. During his time with Stanley and now Bolton, Charles has become one of the best strikers in England’s third tier.

Last season, Charles scored 21 goals in all competitions, and 16 of those came in League One. The forward was crucial in helping Bolton reach the League One play-offs, and they will hope he can be again this season.

Charles got his tally up and running over the weekend as he continued from where he left off last season by grabbing two goals in the 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town.

But Bolton may have a fight on their hands to retain the Northern Ireland international, as Watford along with Stoke City are considering a move for the player, as reported by TEAMtalk.

This opportunity could be the right next step for Charles and his football career.

Why would moving to Watford be a good step in Dion Charles’ career?

Charles has now had a few seasons under his belt where he has performed at a very high level and it comes as no surprise that teams from the Championship have taken notice.

The 27-year-old has scored over 50 goals in over 140 appearances in League One so far in his career, and while there will be concern that he hasn’t played any higher, he has proven that he is a very good goalscorer in the EFL.

Charles shone at Accrington Stanley, as he managed to produce a decent return in front of goal for a side that didn’t compete at the top end of League One.

But moving to Bolton has since looked to have taken his game to the next level, and he was crucial in the Trotters reaching the play-off semi-finals last season.

The Northern Irishman will be seen as a key member of the team and one that Ian Evatt will see as untouchable, but every player has a price, and if Watford were to match that, then Bolton may well feel forced to accept it as you would expect Charles to jump at the chance of playing in the Championship for a team like Watford.

Charles has performed very well in League One for the last few seasons, and while last season was a very good campaign for the player, it was the 2020/21 season that was Charles’s best for numbers and all-round game.

The forward netted 19 goals that season, but his overall performances were probably what caught Bolton’s eye. He averaged 2.7 shots per game he played, while his presence at the top end of the pitch was clear to see as he was fouled 2.4 times per game, something that makes him the perfect profile for a Valerian Ismael team.

As expected the forward wasn’t involved in the game as much, in terms of passing, but he did manage to collect 0.8 key passes per game which helped him pick up three assists that season, as per WhoScored.com.

As mentioned, the concern for Watford would be that he hasn’t played in the Championship, but he has shown not only at Stanley but also at Bolton as well that he is a natural goalscorer, and with the right service, you would expect him to take that form from League One into the Championship.

Therefore, this opportunity seems to have come at the right time for the player, as it could present him with a chance to prove people wrong and show that he is capable in a higher division.