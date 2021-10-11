‘Moving in the right direction’, ‘Really positive’ – These Swansea City fans respond to update from key club figure

Swansea City CEO Julian Winter has given a detailed club update to the support after what was a very busy summer for the club.

A play-off final defeat condemned the Welsh side to another year in the Championship and it resulted in plenty of transfers involving the Swans, whilst Steve Cooper also departed.

Russell Martin was named as his successor, although he arrived towards the end of the window, so it meant he hasn’t yet been able to put his stamp on the squad as he would’ve liked.

As well as praising the new boss for the way he works, Winter would also cover the financial situation of the club after the high turnover of players, the academy and key off-field figures.

So, it was a lengthy update for fans to read, and it’s fair to say they appreciated the words from Winter, as it gave them more of an insight into how the club is operating.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Nice to get a proper update, more of this, maybe on a monthly basis, has to be the way forward, and will keep fans engaged 🦢 — Harrison Lewis (@hbomblewis06) October 11, 2021

Love this 👏🏼 — AMY 🦢 • #HerGameToo (@amyclement94) October 11, 2021

As a club I think we’re moving in the right direction both on and off the pitch. https://t.co/4wWu7zb5dx — Liam (@beckliam) October 11, 2021

Your regular reminder that there has been no investment in our football club. Loans are not investment. https://t.co/ILFddRg6uv — AG (@GoddenSA2) October 11, 2021

this is really positive, nice too know what’s been going on throughout the last few months. 👏 https://t.co/ScAJNHmLCT — carwyn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfccarwyn) October 11, 2021

Great update, now get Grimesy a new deal https://t.co/X5KgQkLZXa — Mike 🦢 (@scfcmichael) October 11, 2021

First one of these for a while, have to appreciate the time he’s taken to update the fans. Onward and upward #swans 🦢 https://t.co/19BEWRKd56 — SwansTalk (@swans_talk) October 11, 2021