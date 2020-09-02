‘Moving in the right direction’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as latest summer signing is confirmed

Birmingham City have completed the signing of former Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton on a free transfer, the club have confirmed via their official website.

Aitor Karanka has wasted no time in strengthen his squad following his appointment at St. Andrew’s this summer, ahead of their opening day clash with Brentford in than less two weeks’ time.

George Friend, Jon Toral, Ivan Sanchez, Jonathan Leko and Andres Prieto have arrived at St. Andrew’s, with Clayton now becoming their sixth signing of the summer.

Clayton is no stranger to Karanka, with the experienced midfielder being brought to Boro by the Spaniard back in 2014.

The 31-year-old featured 241 times during a six-year spell at the Riverside, and helped the club win automatic promotion to the Premier League under Karanka in 2015/16.

Clayton has now made the move to Birmingham, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal at St. Andrew’s with the option of a further year.

Clayton is another experienced signing who will add stability and steel to the spine of Blues’ squad, and it is a positive arrival given his links with Karanka and how well he’s played under the Spaniard in the past.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to this arrival…

How are they poor signings? Clayton was pivotal to your success when u went up wasn’t he — sunjic szn (@dancrowleyis1) September 1, 2020

What a signing. Can't remember the last time I was this excited about a Blues season. Everything just feels good with the club right now. — Andy Smith (@chief1985) September 1, 2020

Dong getting the round in as we get our 9th win in a row pic.twitter.com/JmYggTvXwj — sunjic szn (@dancrowleyis1) September 1, 2020

Whilst i love the signings, do we need another holding midfielder when we got kleft, sunjic and gardner. Centre half and striker seems more important. — Billy Thomson (@BillyTh46821117) September 1, 2020

Wonderful, now, striker, please. — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) September 1, 2020

This is great and all, but I’d love another defender now please. Don’t really fancy conceding 3 goals a game anymore. — Chris Wood (@chriswood14) September 1, 2020

If he’s half as good as our last Clayton he will do fine by me — Brad Cooper (@bradcoopa) September 1, 2020

Brings the right mindset to the club. Good professional and brings depth and quality to the team. Dare I say moving in the right direction ….. — Sean (@seanm1960) September 1, 2020