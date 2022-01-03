‘Movement and intelligence’ – Newcastle eye 19-goal EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Solanke has scored 19 goals for the Cherries this season and, according to the Daily Mail, he is wanted by the Magpies and former boss Eddie Howe.

But would he be a good signing? And is he ready for the Premier League?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Marcus Ally

Solanke has gone to another level this season and if it was not for the ruthless performances of Ben Brereton Diaz and Aleksandar Mitrovic, he would be talked about in a higher regard.

The Chelsea academy graduate has come out the other side of a tricky acclimatisation period in senior football and is definitely ready for a return to the Premier League.

Solanke is not an expert finisher and still has a way to go if he is to gain a reputation as a prolific goalscorer. However, his combination play, physicality and all-round game has come on leaps and bounds since the Cherries’ relegation from the Premier League.

It will be difficult for the Magpies to land him in January given Bournemouth’s impressive position in the Championship, but if they can pull it off it would represent smart business for sure.

Adam Jones

Dominic Solanke could be a good addition for the Magpies, but he’s only been firing for Bournemouth in the Championship and is yet to establish himself as a regular goalscorer in the Premier League.

This is why this move would be a risk, especially mid-season when Solanke will have little time to get up to speed with top-flight football again.

Perhaps this shock is what’s needed to make him a real star in the top tier, but the Magpies will probably be pursuing more experienced Premier League players at this point so this is one they may leave until the summer.

In the end, leaving this deal until the summer could be the best move for all parties, with Solanke potentially wanting to get to the top flight organically instead of moving there via transfer.

Billy Mulley

I do think that it is only a matter of time before Dom Solanke returns to the Premier League, and whilst there is already PL interest in him, this could also be with Bournemouth.

His goalscoring record this year is very impressive, but is being completely overshadowed by the sheer brilliance of Ben Brereton Diaz and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Solanke is also a player who has not been presented with the same amount of quality chances as the aforementioned duo have this season, making his 18 goals already that little bit more impressive.

However, he is a striker that offers a lot more than just his ability to find the back of the net, with his movement and intelligence in the final third also good attributes within his game.

He also has the physicality to compete with defenders and often sees joy in aerial battles.

Solanke certainly has the ability to return to the Premier League, and whilst Newcastle’s fortune makes it seem like an appealing option, I am not entirely sure that it would be the best for the young forward.

Should Newcastle go on to secure Premier League football once again for next season, then it is likely that they will spend big and could be able to secure a deal for a world-class striker.