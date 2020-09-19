Move to sign potential Benrahma replacement remains on course for Brentford

Brentford are closing in on a loan agreement to sign Saman Ghoddos from Amiens, with the option to make that deal permanent next summer.

It’s largely expected that Said Benrahma will be moving out of the club this summer after Brentford failed to win promotion to the Premier League last season.

There’s reported Premier League interest, but Brentford have moved to get a replacement on their radar.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (18/09, 16:54), Ghoddos looks set to sign on loan from Amiens and will become a permanent Brentford player next summer, all being well.

The 27-year-old is an Iran international and has made 34 appearances for Amiens in two seasons.

He’s scored five goals for the club in that time, but had an impressive scoring record with Ostersunds prior to that. He scored 27 league goals in 65 appearances there between January 2016 and the summer of 2018.

The Verdict

Benrahma is going to be a big loss for Brentford, but it’s imperative that they get someone else in the squad to cover his potential loss.

Ghoddos might not be quite as good as Benrahma, but he does add depth to the attack Thomas Frank has at the moment.

Bryan Mbeumo and Sergi Canos are still around, so adding Ghoddos to that pair and Ivan Toney, does give Brentford a good look.

