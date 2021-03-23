Move to QPR? Stay at West Brom? The potential paths for Sam Field as transfer talk begins

Queens Park Rangers have had a fine 2021 so far with their January arrivals all playing their part in helping them up the league table.

Charlie Austin has naturally brought goals, whilst Jordy de Wijs has proven solid at the back in recent matches.

In midfield, meanwhile, Stefan Johansen and Sam Field have both shown their class, with Mark Warburton admitting he would like to keep the latter if possible with an option to buy in the West Brom loanee’s Hoops agreement.

It seems, then, that Field has a couple of routes available to him heading into the summer window and it remains to be seen what happens.

On the one hand, West Bromwich Albion may opt to try and keep him. It seems likely that the Baggies are going to be back in the Championship next year after a tough campaign in the Premier League and Field might be a player they want to have around as they try to earn promotion once more.

On the other hand, though, he might feel it’s time to move to QPR and kick-off his career elsewhere.

He’s a good player and at 22 still has plenty of years left in him but he’ll want to be playing regularly now – whoever can offer him that most might win his signature.

Indeed, it’s clear in Mark Warburton he has a fan at the Hoops with the manager also revealing that Field is enjoying his time at the west London club at the moment.

All the signs suggest, then, that QPR will try to keep Field if they are able to this summer and it just remains to be seen what sort of fee, if any, can be agreed.

The player himself seems happy enough to stay put if that is what happens but, at the same time, if he does head back to West Brom he’ll be pushing to try and figure more for their first-team next season.

Certainly, it’s one to watch in the summer.