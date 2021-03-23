Move to Middlesbrough? Stay at Sunderland? The potential paths for Charlie Wyke as transfer talk begins

The future of Charlie Wyke is bound to be a big talking point this summer.

Football League World exclusively revealed last week that the Sunderland striker has emerged as a transfer target for Middlesbrough this summer as they look to bolster their attacking line.

Wyke is out of contract this summer and with the Black Cats challenging for promotion to the Championship it means that the next few weeks and months will be pivotal in deciding where his future lies.

Of course the 28-year-old has plenty to consider this summer as he approaches the prime years of his career.

A move to Middlesbrough would undoubtedly be appealing.

The Teessiders are an established Championship team who will be firmly part of the cluster of teams that will be pushing for promotion next season.

Neil Warnock loves to play with a powerful striker leading the line, and that’s a role that Charlie Wyke will feel comfortable in playing.

But while Warnock is a manager who is excellent at getting the best out of his players, the step up could also cause problems for Wyke.

The 28-year-old would face real competition for places at the Riverside Stadium and so the prospect of moving could be something of a gamble considering the fact that he may end up just being a squad option.

That’s why sticking around with Sunderland could be seen as the preferred option.

Charlie Wyke has thrived at the Stadium Of Light so far this season after scoring 25 goals in all competitions for the Black Cats.

A large amount of those strikes have come under Lee Johnson’s leadership – something which shows that the former Bristol City boss knows exactly how to get the best from him.

That is a huge consideration for a striker who will be looking to kick on again next term.

But of course sticking around with Sunderland could come back to bite him.

If Sunderland were promoted this term they would undoubtedly be one of the clubs battling to avoid relegation from the Championship next term.

That means that Wyke could find it difficult to thrive, while also seeing his stock fall if he doesn’t enjoy as successful a campaign next time around.

There’s certainly a lot for the striker to consider and I’m sure that there will be plenty of conversations going on behind-the-scenes as he looks to make the best decision for the rest of his career.