Move to Leeds United? Everton? Stay at Coventry? The potential paths for Viktor Gyokeres rated

With the summer transfer window moving onto the horizon, one player who will have plenty to think about with regards to his future, is Coventry City‘s Viktor Gyokeres.

The striker has once again been in outstanding form for the Sky Blues this season, scoring 15 goals in 33 league games so far.

That has helped Coventry to 11th place in the current Championship standings, just five points adrift of the play-off places.

As a result, after plenty of speculation arond his future in recent transfer windows, it seems the 24-year-old could once again be in demand when the market opens in the summer.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the potential paths that could be open for Gyokeres to take at the end of this season right here, giving each a rating as a potential destination.

Everton

According to reports from Football Insider, Everton are continuing to keep tabs on Gyokeres with a view to a potential summer move, after missing out on the Coventry striker in the January window.

The Toffees certainly look as though they would benefit from the addition of some extra firepower, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin hampered by injuries, and Neal Maupay scoring just once since joining from Brighton in the summer.

As a result, a move to Goodison Park could bring about plenty of opportunities for Gyokeres to play, and it could be appealing for him to do so with a club of their size.

However, they are staring down the barrell of relegation this season, so there is currently no guarantee that a move here in the summer, would give him immediate Premier League football, though Everton would no doubt be among the favourites for promotion, if they did drop into the Championship.

Rating 7/10

Leeds United

Another club in a similar position who are seemingly also keen on the summer signing of Gyokeres, is Leeds United.

Reports from TEAMTalk have claimed that the Whites, who are currently 17th in the Premier League, one place and one point better off than Everton, will pursue the striker in the summer, regardless of whether they are relegated or not this season.

The Whites’ own goalscoring troubles, with Georginio Rutter yet to score since his January move and Patrick Bamford still lacking match sharpness after so long out injured, mean this is another big club where he could have the chance for game time.

Indeed, Leeds too are a club where even if they do go down this season, their size and squad means they could be among the favourites for a return to the top-flight, so they too could provide that opportunity to Gyokeres in the near future.

Rating: 7/10

Coventry

There is of course, also the option for Gyokeres to remain where he is at Coventry, beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

His contract with the Sky Blues is due to expire at the end of next season, which could give him more opportunities in the summer of 2024 with clubs who may be reluctant to pay a fee, while he knows he will continue to be the main man if he stays with the Sky Blues.

However, there is no guarantee that interest will emerge if he struggles to replicate the form he has recently in the coming campaign, while the current table suggests he may find it hard to get his chance in the top-flight if he does remain at the CBS Arena.

As a result, there is an argument that this could be a risker path for the striker to take at the end of this season.

Rating: 5/10