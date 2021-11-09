Move to Chelsea or Liverpool? Real Madrid? What is the latest news regarding Fabio Carvalho’s situation at Fulham?

Fabio Carvalho is one of the brightest prospects in English football at present, with the 19-year-old shining in a Fulham shirt.

The performances of the young attacking midfielder has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with contract talks at Craven Cottage not seemingly progressing.

Bursting onto the scene with a Premier League goal against Southampton last season, Carvalho followed that up with a brilliant start to the season, before an injury halted his progress in West London.

Despite being back to full fitness for the last three games, the 19-year-old has managed just 23 minutes of Championship football and did not appear during Fulham’s narrow win over Peterborough on Saturday.

The teenager turned down a new contract with The Cottagers last week, according to The Sun, and it remains to be seen if he has a future with the West London club.

The report also mentioned that Real Madrid are an interested party in the young Championship star, whilst a FLW exclusive from early September stated that Barcelona are also monitoring his situation in the English capital.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are currently winning the race for the young midfielder, with Chelsea also named as a potential suitor, as the chase intensifies.

It remains to be seen if Fulham are preparing another contract offer, or if any other leading European teams join the teams who are already in pursuit.

Carvalho’s current deal expires at the end of June, and it will be no surprise to see the dynamic of the race for the teenager change as time goes by.