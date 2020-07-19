Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Move on’, ‘Watching him is genuinely painful’ – These Derby County fans weigh in to player debate

Derby County suffered a fourth consecutive defeat this afternoon as they were beaten 3-1 by Leeds United at Pride Park.

Chris Martin scored the opener but the Whites levelled through Pablo Hernandez almost immediately and they then struck twice to seal a pretty comfortable victory.

The goal from Martin was his 11th of the campaign and potentially his last at the Rams stadium, with his contract up in the summer and it remains unclear as to whether he will stay – although some read into Martin’s muted celebration that he could well be off.

Phillip Cocu has once again said he wants the striker to stay but it’s fair to say there is a mixed reaction from the support as to whether keeping the 31-year-old makes sense, despite his importance to the team at the moment, as some feel they should be building for the future.

Here we look at some of the comments debating Martin’s future from Twitter…


