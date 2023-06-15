Carlton Palmer expects Tyler Adams to leave Leeds United this summer amid Premier League interest.

What is Tyler Adams’ situation at Leeds United?

Adams only joined the Yorkshire club last summer, and when he signed, he penned a five-year contract, meaning he still has four years left to run at Elland Road.

Furthermore, the midfielder has no release clause in his contract, meaning that while Leeds were relegated, unless the club receives a good offer, they are under no obligation to sell.

Since Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, interest has grown in regards to Adams’ future.

Clubs like Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are said to have an interest in signing the American this summer.

While it was also reported by Football League World, that Newcastle United are another team keeping an eye on Adams’ situation.

It seems the midfielder is keen to explore this options, as he wants to leave Elland Road this summer.

Liverpool’s interest in Tyler Adams

In the latest development, Liverpool have now entered the race to sign the 24-year-old, according to TEAMtalk.

The report states that the Premier League club has made an enquiry about the midfielder’s availability, and Leeds are looking for a fee of around £40 million.

This fee is double what Leeds paid RB Leipzig for Adams last summer. Liverpool are said to be in the market for new midfielders this summer; having already signed Alexis Mac Allister, they have been linked with Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

However, that rumour has been put to rest, and it seems Jurgen Klopp could instead turn to Adams of Leeds this summer.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Liverpool’s interest in Tyler Adams

Here at FLW, we asked Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Liverpool making an early move for the Leeds midfielder.

He told FLW: “Liverpool have reportedly enquired about Tyler Adams’ availability from Leeds United. Leeds United paid £20 million for Tyler from RB Leipzig last summer and his contract does not expire until the summer of 2027, I don't believe he has a release clause if Leeds get relegated.

“So, Leeds are reportedly asking for £40 million for the player with Leeds being relegated, players will want to leave, and Leeds will also want to sell players to balance the books. So, I'm sure there is a move on the cards for Tyler, and he has a lot of admirers but where it will be remain to be seen.”