Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Campbell has told the Baggies to "move on" after reports revealed that they'd decided against signing England international Ivan Toney after scouting him.

How close did West Brom come to signing Ivan Toney?

Journalist Chris Lepkowski revealed in March that The Hawthorns outfit had scouted Toney previous but ultimately opted against making a move for the striker.

Back in 2020, Football Insider linked the Baggies with the striker, who was at Peterborough United at the time and would join Brentford that summer.

He's gone on to score 64 goals in 116 appearances for the Bees, become a regular Premier League goalscorer, and was given his international debut by England boss Gareth Southgate in the recent international break.

What has Kevin Campbell had to say?

Given the striker's outstanding goal record, you can understand why supporters might be frustrated but Campbell, a former Baggies marksman himself, has urged his former club to put the transfer miss behind them.

He told West Brom News: “It might be the same things again [missing out on important players]. Hindsight is a great thing, isn’t it?

“West Brom would’ve been in for him and since then, he’s gone on his journey and he’s earned his position in the Premier League.

“Every club has the ‘We could have signed this player and we could have scouted that player’, but the problem is that you didn’t. So, the best is just to move on.”

Did West Brom make a mistake by not signing Ivan Toney?

In hindsight, you'd have to say it looks like a mistake from Albion's perspective.

They scouted Toney but opted against signing him and his goalscoring record in recent years shows that he could well have been a success at The Hawthorns.

That would not necessarily have been guaranteed, of course, while West Brom may not have been able to win the race for the striker at the time anyway.

As Campbell says, these things happen at football clubs in the modern era and the best thing is to pressure forward and try not to make the same mistakes again.