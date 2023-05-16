Moussa Djenepo insists he is ‘confident’ Southampton will bounce back from their relegation to the Championship next season.

Djenepo sends heartfelt message

It has been a tough campaign for all connected to Saints, and that includes Djenepo, with the winger only featuring in 16 games this season. Whilst fitness injuries didn’t help, the 24-year-old failed to establish himself as a regular under any of the three managers the club had this season.

Even though it has been apparent for some time that the south coast side would go down, relegation was only confirmed against Fulham on Saturday.

And, taking to Instagram, the Mali international sent a message to the support that reflected on the season, as well as offering hope moving forward.

“I say this with a heavy heart: We fought hard to avoid this relegation, but ultimately, we weren’t good enough. Southampton FC remains a great club, and with your support, we will get back to work to come back stronger - and give you back the joy that you deserve! We all know the love you have for this club, and if we stay united in these difficult times, I'm confident that we will be back in the Premier League very soon InshAllah. Love you Saints FC.”

Djenepo signed a contract extension with the club last year that runs until the summer of 2025, so he is not a player that Southampton need to sell in the upcoming window.

Big summer ahead for Djenepo and Southampton

Even though he is contracted to the club, there’s still a possibility that the exciting winger could depart this summer, because like virtually all players at Southampton, the club will consider acceptable offers. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and whether a suitable bid does arrive.

From Djenepo’s perspective, his comments here suggest he isn’t going to be pushing for a transfer, and the fans will appreciate his message as it’s very honest.

Overall though, a huge summer awaits Southampton, and despite having a few games left to play in the Premier League, key figures at the club will already be working on next season. The first major decision is appointing a new manager, and whoever is in charge will have to decide on what they want to do with the squad, with a high number of outgoings expected in the window.