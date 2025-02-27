This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael Eisner took over Portsmouth FC back in the summer of 2017 and eventually earned their place back in the Championship at the end of the previous campaign.

The club had been on quite the ride before that time, with the joys of the 2008 FA Cup final followed up by years of uncertainty about the future of the side, with financial issues having a crippling effect at Fratton Park.

But once the former Walt Disney chief executive invested in the football club, things started to look a whole lot rosier, with John Mousinho working his magic to claim the third-tier title last season before a recent surge has set them up well to avoid relegation from the Championship this term.

With that in mind, we asked Football League World’s resident Pompey fan Miltos Ioannidis what message would like to send to the American right now, with the club looking as healthy as it has done in a long time under his stewardship.

Michael Eisner's impact has brought success to Portsmouth FC

Eisner took over Portsmouth seven-and-a-half years ago, just after they had been promoted from League One, with the prediction being that his arrival would see an immediate rise back up through the football pyramid.

That didn’t prove to be the case though, with plenty of near-misses in the third tier before eventually getting over the line last season, before establishing themselves in the Championship this season after a tough start to the campaign.

Having been through the mill in the last decade and more, the feeling around Fratton Park is at fever pitch right now, and Ioannidis is keen to shower the praise on the club’s hierarchy, as well as set his demands for the future.

When asked what he would say to Eisner, the Pompey fan said: “I hope they are enjoying the ride and are invested in it as all we fans are.

“It has been a difficult campaign at times but is really good to finally start to find our feet in the Championship, but the work doesn’t stop there.

“They have done an extremely good job in tying John Mousinho down to a long-term contract, but John Mousinho needs the tools and needs the resources.

Portsmouth league finishes under Michael Eisner (Transfermarkt) Season Division League placing 24/25* Championship 17 23/24 League One 1 22/23 League One 8 21/22 League One 10 20/21 League One 8 19/20 League One 4 18/19 League One 4 17/18 League One 8 *As of 27/2/25

“He has had those resources so far in his tenure as Pompey manager, but with the club looking to push higher…. You have the perfect manager for the football club, in my opinion, but he also needs supplies in order to take his Portsmouth team to the next level.”

Portsmouth aspirations outlaid as Michael Eisner wishes voiced

With nine points between themselves and the relegation places right now, Pompey have plenty of breathing room heading into the final few weeks of the season after a dramatic turnaround in fortunes.

Mousinho’s side only had one league win in their first 14 games of the season and were rock-bottom of the division in November, before managing to pick up results on a more regular basis in the second-half of the campaign.

It looks as if another Championship season is on the horizon, and Ioannidis believes even more can be achieved if Eisner gives Mousinho and his footballing operation the backing they deserve, as the club continues to go from strength to strength on the pitch.

He continued: “We need to Stick with John and stick with Richard Hughes, stick with the plan that is already in place and continue to be competitive.

“There is no argument about the fact that they have realised that is probably harder to climb up the divisions than they initially thought it would be, but keep up the good work.

“The vast majority of the Pompey fans are behind them, and let’s see where we can finish. Hopefully, we can finish on a high this season, and let’s see where we can go next season.

“I think that this group, with John at the helm and Richard as director of football can go really high, but he needs help, the whole department needs help. They have done it before, so they need to keep doing it again, and let’s see where that takes us.”